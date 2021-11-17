Millennial ‘New Farmers’ in China choose to live off the land.

Hu Siqin had a great career in Shanghai with a Fortune 500 business and plenty of money, but something was missing beneath the brilliant lights of the large metropolis, a sense of “roots,” as she puts it.

So the 33-year-old threw it all in to plant actual roots as part of a burgeoning back-to-the-farm trend in which young Chinese professionals are abandoning the corporate world for the simple pleasures of an organic, agrarian lifestyle.

“People like me don’t feel that material comforts stimulate us, and we’re still unsatisfied deep down,” Hu explained.

“As a result, we’ve begun to consider what our lives’ purpose is. What is the point of my existence?” It’s a homecoming in many ways. For thousands of years before to the twentieth century, China was essentially an agrarian society, with the majority of its vast population clawing a living from the soil.

The ruling Communist Party, on the other hand, has actively promoted urbanization and migration to rising cities for decades in order to help millions of people escape rural poverty and establish a more modern, consumer-oriented economy.

However, now that the country has reached a certain level of affluence, some people’s perspectives are changing.

Millions of young Chinese are becoming increasingly disillusioned with modern society’s long work hours and low pay, urban congestion and high living costs, and parental pressure for success and grandkids, resulting in a slew of viral web memes expressing millennial discontent.

Hu, who has worked in marketing and supply chains for firms such as L’Oreal and Decathlon, claimed she “looked joyful on the surface, but felt empty on the inside” throughout her career.

On Chongming, a vast, primarily agricultural island on Shanghai’s outskirts, she now sows organic, pesticide- and fertiliser-free sweet potatoes, long beans, and other crops on rented parcels of land with like-minded pals.

Hu, a little dynamo with a shovel, can hardly conceal her joy as she digs up sweet potatoes and samples sorghum plants that tower over her.

“It’s very sweet!” she exclaims as she bites onto a grain stalk.

According to the government, over 20 million people have joined what it refers to as a “new farmer” movement, with some of them amassing millions of social media followers as they share their lives on social media.

China’s government has recognized the potential benefit of an infusion of tech-savvy millennials bringing new ideas and enthusiasm to an ag sector that is still mostly controlled by long-term peasant farmers, and has committed financial and legislative support.

The movement is also linked to initiatives by fast-growing start-ups such as. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.