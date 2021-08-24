Mikkel Damsgaard ‘watched’ as Kylian Mbappe’s offer was’rejected’ by Liverpool.

Even if the transfer season closes in a week, there is still plenty of business to be done around Europe.

On Monday, Liverpool parted company with Xherdan Shaqiri as the Swiss international agreed to join Lyon on a permanent basis.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Reds announced yet another contract extension, with Andy Robertson becoming the latest player to pledge his long-term future to the club.

However, speculations and conjecture continue to dominate the news, so here is the most up-to-date transfer news, rumours, and gossip from across the world.

Mikkel Damsgaard is a Danish actor.

Il Secolo XIX via Sampnews24

According to rumours, Liverpool dispatched scouts to Italy on Monday to see Sampordia’s Mikkel Damsgaard play in their 1-0 loss to AC Milan.

The Dane was one of the standout performers at Euro 2020, and he is now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Sampdoria manager Roberto D’Aversa said earlier this month that keeping hold of the 21-year-old would be difficult.

“I’d love to work with him, but I’m afraid I’ll lose him,” he added.

“What I can say is that he would benefit from playing in the Italian league on a regular basis.”

Damsgaard has also been linked with Tottenham and Leeds this summer, and the Reds will face heavy competition if they decide to pursue him.

Mbappe, Kylian

Alvaro Montero, a Spanish football expert, spoke on Sky Sports.

As we enter the final week of the transfer window, Kylian Mbappe is swiftly becoming one of the most talked about players this summer, with his future at Paris Saint-Germain still up in the air.

The player’s preferred destination remains Real Madrid, but Liverpool has been linked with a bid for the France international for some time.

According to reports this week, PSG turned down an approach for the 22-year-old from “an undisclosed Premier League club.”

“I’m not sure what they believe in England and the Premier League, but as far as I know, inside Real Madrid they feel this team is Liverpool,” Spanish football analyst Alvaro Montero stated on Sky Sports News.

“Despite the fact that Liverpool is a fantastic club and the Premier League is fantastic, Madrid remembers two things.

“First and foremost, they have.”

