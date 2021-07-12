Mikkel Damsgaard negotiations are underway at Liverpool, as Barcelona joins the hunt for Saul Niguez.

Liverpool’s pre-season campaign is ready to begin, and all eyes will be on the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Anfield in recent months, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad in order to contend for the Premier League title next season, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Mikkel Damsgaard is a forward for Sampdoria.

Sampdoria has told Liverpool how much they will have to pay to recruit Damsgaard, according to La Gazetta dello Sport.

After impressing at the European Championships, the Danish international has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

According to the report, the Serie A club has notified the Reds that it will accept a £34 million offer to sign Damsgaard this summer.

Damsgaard only joined Sampdoria from Nordsjaelland last summer, and is said to be garnering interest from Juventus, Barcelona, and Tottenham.

Damsgaard created a name for himself during the Euros, so it’s not surprising if Liverpool and other clubs are interested in signing him.

There is, however, a distinction between admiring a player and really making an effort to sign him.

As things stand, there’s little reason to believe that Damsgaard is on Liverpool’s radar, but there’s still time for that to change.

Wolves forward Adama Traore.

Wolves have apparently fixed their asking price for Traore, despite Liverpool’s evident interest.

The Reds have queried about the availability of the Spain international this summer, according to Football Insider, less than a year after acquiring his ex-teammate Diogo Jota.

According to the source, Liverpool is willing to pay up to £25 million for Traore, which is considerably less than Wolves’ £50 million asking price.

Given this disparity, the source claims that any agreement to bring Traore to Anfield is still a long way off.

This isn’t the first time Traore has done so. The summary comes to a close.