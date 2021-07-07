Mikkel Damsgaard is a £6 million signing who might be Liverpool’s new Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool’s recruitment is so swift that Alexander Isak, Donyell Malen, and Christoph Baumgartner were already being associated with the club before Euro 2020 required attention.

Before the competition began in earnest, Michael Edwards would have known everything there was to know about Sweden striker Isak, Holland forward Malen, and Austrian midfielder Baumgartner of Hoffenheim.

But there’s another young star who may be catching Edwards’ eye, despite the fact that he’s not generally mentioned for a move to Liverpool.

On an emotional night in Copenhagen, Mikkel Damsgaard produced one of the best goals of the tournament when he expertly curled the ball into the top corner to set Denmark on their road to a crucial 4-1 victory over Russia.

The 20-year-old made history by becoming the youngest Danish player to score at a European Championship, demonstrating why he is expected to make a huge move soon.

He followed that up with a magnificent free-kick against England in the semi-final at Wembley.

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing the Sampdoria forward.

What about Liverpool, though?

On the latest Analysing Anfield podcast, football scouting writer David Hughes feels Damsgaard could be the right match for Jurgen Klopp when it comes to building another title-winning club.

Hughes described his goal against Russia as “simply magnificent.”

“He didn’t play in the first game of the group, but he has started the past two, against Russia and Belgium, and has performed admirably.

“Following that Russia game, I took a closer look at him and saw a player who could potentially tick a lot of boxes for Liverpool.

“He’s a nice age, he appears to have a high potential, he’s technically excellent, he’s adaptable, and he can play a variety of roles across the attack.

“Damsgaard may provide that if Liverpool eventually moves away from their 4-3-3 formation and becomes more fluid in their approach, with more creativity coming from the central positions.

“I know he’s mostly a left-sided attacker, but you’ve seen him play up top, through the middle, and even when he’s on the left, he drifts in.

“Is it safe to mention Philippe Coutinho? Not. The summary comes to a close.