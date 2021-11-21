Mikel Arteta retaliates to Jurgen Klopp’s ‘threw it away’ remark against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool’s unbridled form highlighted his Arsenal team’s lack of talent, as he downplayed his touchline dispute with Jurgen Klopp.

The Gunners were thrashed 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday, with Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino all scoring.

Arsenal, who were only two points behind the Reds going into the game, were blasted away by Klopp’s side in the second half.

And Arteta confesses that it was just his team’s fault for the way they “threw it away” after halftime.

“In the first half, we completed extremely well, they had their moments and we had our moments, we were really compact and used the ball in the right way,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remarked.

“After that, we let up a goal on a set play.”

“When we needed some momentum in the second half, we just threw it away in the first 15-20 minutes.”

“We handed up every goal in really hazardous locations because we were under no pressure.” They had us punished. They had all the momentum at that point.” “I’ve seen the best teams in the world come to this ground and collapse,” Arteta remarked. It’s quite difficult to come back from 2-0 and 3-0 deficits, and we suffered as a result.

“It’s a learning process, but the most important game right now is the next one, so put this one aside.” It’s possible that there were times when we needed to blend our play a lot better and didn’t.

“For 96 minutes, they were better than us, and that’s the level.” That’s why they’ve stayed put; they’ve been together for six years, and you could tell the difference as soon as we lost control of the game.

“Right now, they’re better than we are.”

After being enraged by Sadio Mane catching Takehiro Tomiyasu with a flailing arm as they competed for possession, Arteta got into a heated first-half brawl with Klopp.

It energised the Anfield crowd, with the Reds capitalizing on the momentum to grab the lead shortly after.

“He (Klopp) was trying to defend his side, I was trying to defend mine, and that’s all,” he replied when asked about the incident.

“I believe the ambiance was.”

