Mikel Arteta makes a’special’ admission to Jurgen Klopp before of Liverpool’s visit.

Jurgen Klopp has ‘changed’ Liverpool, according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and has led the club to its highest level in its history.

Since his arrival in 2015, the Reds have won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup under the German manager.

Arteta has been coaching in the Premier League since 2016, with Manchester City and Arsenal, and has seen how far this Liverpool side has progressed.

The 39-year-old will meet Klopp this weekend when Liverpool hosts Arsenal at Anfield, and he has applauded Klopp’s work.

“It’s difficult to judge only on this season because of what they’ve done in recent years,” he remarked in his pre-Liverpool press conference.

“I believe Jurgen and his team have succeeded in bringing the club to its best moments in history while also sustaining it, which is the most difficult task.”

“So they’ve changed the energy in the area; I believe the cohesion and enthusiasm they’ve produced in the stadium is unique.”

“Jurgen has done that at other teams, so it’s a talent he possesses.” He’s built on that, and he’s obviously had a lot of success.” In the league table, Liverpool is only two points ahead of Arsenal, and a loss on Saturday will see them slide out of the top four.

Klopp’s side will need to be at its dazzling best this weekend to beat an in-form Arsenal side after a setback to West Ham before the international break halted their 25-match undefeated run.