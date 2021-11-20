Mikel Arteta has just helped Liverpool send a message to Chelsea by helping them win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta had hoped for a bigger impact, but he didn’t get it.

Liverpool, on the other hand, owe a debt of appreciation to Arsene Wenger for igniting a prior stalemate and prompting the Reds to declare a timely statement of championship intent.

Sadio Mane caught Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu with a flailing arm right in front of the dugout shortly after the half-hour mark.

Arteta was enraged, evidently feeling that the Liverpool player had done serious injury on his player, and he demanded that referee Michael Oliver punish him severely.

Jurgen Klopp was having none of it, squabbling with his Arsenal rival, who had to be physically held before both were booked.

Anfield was jolted awake by the incident, which served as an alarm to awaken a slumbering home support.

And the momentum that had been progressively turning in their favor had now shifted decisively in their favor, with a flow of traffic that scarcely came to a halt during the match’s one-sided final hour.

By the end of the game, Arsenal had been hammered into submission in a way that Gunners sides far weaker than this developing one are all too familiar with.

Make no mistake: this was a crucial and timely win for Liverpool, the ideal response to their defeat against West Ham United earlier in the international break.

Only the heroics of superb goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saved the visitors from a greater hammering, who came into the game two points behind the Reds but left with the quality gap between the two teams painfully clear.

Liverpool’s goals were all spectacular in their own right, adding to a total of 35 in just 12 Premier League games.

And, unlike so many other games this season, the Reds never looked like relinquishing the lead once they were up.

That’s why Klopp will be just as pleased with his team’s clean sheet as he will with Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and, for the first time as a Liverpool player, substitute Takumi Minamino scoring.

Chelsea had thrown down a marker earlier in the day with an equally stunning victory over Leicester City.

Now Liverpool has pushed their move into second position, four points behind Thomas Tuchel’s team.

