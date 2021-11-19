Mikel Arteta and Arsenal should take note of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Mohamed Salah strategy.

When Arsenal takes on Liverpool on Saturday, manager Mikel Arteta believes his team has a plan to halt Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian is presently the Premier League’s top goalscorer, with 15 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

When they welcome the Gunners to Anfield this weekend, he’ll try to continue his good form, but Arsenal will do everything they can to keep him quiet.

“We have a strategy like every week for the strengths and weaknesses of every team that we have to minimise and expose the deficiencies that they have,” Arteta said when asked if they had a plan to stop Mohamed Salah.

“It’s definitely one of the toughest locations to visit in the league.”

“For a variety of reasons, including the climate, the excitement that the stadium generates, the quality of the opponent, and the quality of the coach that they have, they’ve been where they’ve been in recent years, but we recognize that and must focus on what we can and must do.”

However, this isn’t the first time a manager has put out a strategy to reduce Salah’s impact only to have it ripped apart by the Egyptian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recognized the Egyptian as the major threat in this team prior to Liverpool’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United last month.

“They will undoubtedly cause us issues.” But we have to find solutions, and we have to be compact,” Solskjaer said before of the October match to Sky Sports.

“However, it’s in the crucial moments.” Salah has recently scored some goals that are absolute brilliance. The top guys show up when the situation calls for it.

“In my experience, you can’t consider about consequences. You must consider your responsibilities and roles.

“These major games necessitate whole focus and mentality for 90 minutes,” says the coach.

Salah scored his third hat-trick for Liverpool in the 5-0 thrashing at Old Trafford, despite his demands for ‘total focus’ from his teammates.

It also serves as a reminder to Arteta that Liverpool’s Egyptian king can derail even the best-laid plans.

The forward’s dazzling form this season has rendered him unplayable at times, and he’ll continue to do so. “The summary has come to an end.”