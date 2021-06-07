Mikel Arteta, according to Mathieu Flamini, deserves more time to turn Arsenal around.

Mathieu Flamini, a former Arsenal player, feels Mikel Arteta deserves time to settle in as the Gunners’ manager – but that he must produce next season.

Arteta received support from the Arsenal board earlier this year as he battled to produce results, ultimately finishing the season empty-handed and in ninth position in the Premier League.

The Spaniard took over as Arsenal manager in December 2019 and won the FA Cup less than eight months later.

During a tense period over the winter, some fans asked for the former captain to be fired, the pressure on the 39-year-old grew.

Flamini believes that his former teammate should be reinstated.