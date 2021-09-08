Mike Tyson is reportedly frightened. Triller Boss claims Evander Holyfield “would knock him out.”

Triller president Ryan Kavanaugh has made a bold allegation concerning Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s rumored trilogy clash.

Boxing fans have been clamoring for a rematch between Tyson and Holyfield inside the ring. Both legendary boxers have expressed an interest in working together, but no agreement has been reached.

Triller CEO Kavanaugh revealed exclusively to Sky Sports that Tyson has been busy preparing for a fight with another former foe, Lennox Lewis. According to Kavanaugh, they have already approached Tyson about a trilogy fight, but “Iron Mike” has been avoiding “The Real Deal.”

“We made Mike [Tyson] an offer,” Kavanaugh revealed. “We know he’s planning a brawl with Lennox Lewis. We’ve heard he’s afraid of fighting Evander [Holyfield]. There has been a lot of back-and-forth, and Mike has a big payout waiting for him if he fights on Thanksgiving. One of the biggest paydays he’s ever had! However, we can’t seem to get it moving.”

He added, “Now I have heard from a number of reputable sources that Mike is too terrified.” “He believes Evander is capable of knocking him out.”

Despite an ongoing legal dispute with Triller, Holyfield, who is set to face ex-UFC star Vitor Belfort, is keen to make one last run before calling it a career.

Holyfield stated on Instagram, “I’ve been training hard for months and it looks like another cancellation.” “That doesn’t change my resolve or what God has in store for me.”

“Regardless of who I fight or who my promoter is in the future, I guarantee my fans that I will return to the ring at least once more before hanging up my gloves for good. I want to thank my supporters for always being there for me, no matter what,” the 58-year-old added.

Tyson, on the other hand, has previously stated that once he’s finished doing exhibition battles against Holyfield, Lewis, and Tyson Fury, he’ll be able to “close” up his career and live in peace.

The 54-year-old, though, appears to have had a change of heart, as he recently said that he is now eyeing a fight with Lewis before “probably” contemplating Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

“All I want to do now is finish the exhibition with Lennox Lewis, and my next fight will most likely be with [Anthony] Joshua or Tyson [Fury],” Tyson remarked. Brief News from Washington Newsday.