Mike Tyson claims he was beaten into submission before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, stated he was vaccinated against COVID-19 and that, while he was “forced” to get the shot, he had no choice because his job necessitates him to travel internationally.

The great boxer stated he was unwilling to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine while speaking with USA Today Sports from his cannabis firm, Tyson Ranch. “I didn’t do it voluntarily.” That makes me a little nervous. Because I travel overseas, I was basically hammered into submission to do this. We don’t eat if I don’t travel,” he explained.

People “have their own decision,” the 55-year-old athlete remarked, but he “never felt sick” after taking “the risk” of getting vaccinated.

Tyson, who won 44 of his 50 boxing bouts by knockout, also revealed that he believes he may have gotten COVID-19 at some point because he experienced some of the virus’s symptoms.

He described the incident as “the whole day I was basically coughing and spewing up water, so I was dehydrated.” At this stage, the former World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion says he feels “fantastic.” “I’m in great shape. He described his feelings as “the finest I’ve ever felt.”

Tyson’s announcement that he had been vaccinated coincides with a growing chorus of boxers urging people to get their jabs. COVID-19 vaccines were championed by British boxers, both current and retired, in a short film released in June. Connor Benn, Terri Harper, and Ricky and Campbell Hatton, a father-and-son duo, all urged people to be vaccinated, calling immunizations “the finest jab” of 2021.

Eddie Hearn, a boxing promoter, joined the promotion, which first discussed which fighter has the best jab before moving on to vaccination injections.

Meanwhile, other athletes have used social media to launch their own anti-vaccination campaigns. According to Fox News Australia, Australian boxing legend Anthony Mundine posted on Facebook earlier this year encouraging his followers to avoid obtaining COVID-19 shots.

Mundine warned that anyone who were vaccinated will have “severe health problems, even death,” according to the site. Mundine said that immunizations were “a death wish” in an expletive-laden post in July.

COVID-19 immunization, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), will “stop the pandemic.” The organization added that while safe and effective vaccines will help protect against transmission and infection, people should still abide by health protocols such as mask-wearing, hand-cleaning, and physical distancing.