Mike Tyson brags about Anthony Joshua, claiming that Oleksandr Usyk won’t be able to beat him in his prime.

Mike Tyson was unimpressed with both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s performances.

The highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Joshua and Usyk did not live up to the hype, contrary to popular belief.

The naturally bigger Joshua was heavily favored against the smaller Usyk going into the battle, but it was the latter who dominated the Brit for much the entire fight.

Some people have praised Usyk’s work, but not “Iron Mike.”

Tyson believes the pair had a “poor day” during the battle because neither of them could persuade him that one of them could beat him in his peak.

Tyson tweeted, “After watching the Joshua versus Usyk bout, maybe they had a bad day that night.” “Do you believe they could have beaten me in my prime based on that performance?”

Tyson has always admired AJ, even before the Joshua vs. Usyk bout.

Even if he had been in his 20s, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” stated that Joshua, among the modern-day heavyweight champions, could have given him a tough fight.

Despite all of Joshua’s promise, Tyson believes he still has a limited understanding of what he can do inside the ring.

Last year, Tyson acknowledged, “If I were training Joshua, Joshua would be [my hardest opponent].” “He’s had it all, but he hasn’t realized it yet. You must be aware of it.”

Apart from Tyson, another former heavyweight world champion, Lennox Lewis, slammed Joshua’s performance against Usyk.

According to Lewis, Usyk did an excellent job tactically demolishing the existing champion to win the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles.

In regards to his compatriot, Lewis stated that Joshua should not let the challenger to develop confidence by being the aggressor in such a crucial title battle.

Lewis stated, “Gotta give it up to [Usyk] on a tremendous tactical performance tonight.” “It’s not the end of the road for [Joshua], but you can’t be so cautious or wait until the eighth round to turn it on. Take what you’ve learned and use it to improve.”

“In the ring tonight, [Usyk] displayed his pedigree,” the legend continued. “I am the Amateur Champion. Gold medalist at the Olympics. Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion who has now advanced to World Heavyweight Champion. Taking the long road, putting in the hard work, and pursuing your goals passionately pays off.”

As things stand, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has stated that they are already planning a rematch.