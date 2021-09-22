Mike Tyson Admits To Beating Kids His Age And Then ‘Their Fathers’.

Mike Tyson has demonstrated time and time again that he is not a youngster to mess with.

Several stories have surfaced about Tyson’s viciousness as a child.

His extraordinary physique speaks volumes about the devastation he can inflict on his opponents inside the ring, but many people are unaware that “Iron Mike” was already a freak of nature as a child.

Tyson said that even at the tender age of 12, he was already weighing around “200 pounds” when recounting his boyhood street bouts.

He would, as predicted, beat up on other youngsters his age. What was even more astonishing was that after he smacked them, they would summon “their fathers” for assistance, and Tyson would do the same.

Tyson told ValuEntertainment, “I must’ve had three or four street fights a day.” “From the age of nine… At the age of 12, I weighed 200 pounds.”

He said, “I was fighting the kid, then fighting their fathers.” “They were in tears, so they ran home and got their warrior. Then I’d go after their father.”

Cus D’Amato, the late boxing trainer, helped Tyson develop his skills early in his career.

Teddy Atlas, a famous boxing coach, witnessed a young Tyson’s devastating power alongside the D’Amato.

“As far as most pure, God-given skill, raw, from the earliest level that you saw,” Atlas said, “it would have to be a 12-year-old Tyson, who was 190 pounds but no fat.”

Atlas also said, in line with Tyson’s odd account, that when he was 12, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” did everything he could to “impress” him and D’Amato.

Tyson had to fight grown men who were roughly 27 years old at the time in order to do it. Atlas revealed that the boxing prodigy knocked them out cold, which surprised him.

“[Tyson] had to impress myself and Cus [D’Amato]; he had to box with a 27-year-old professional fighter on his first day, and he was able to achieve that,” he stated. “You can’t put him in with kids to spar because there aren’t any, so you hire sparring partners, who are men, and he injures and knocks them out.”

“Anyone who can knock out men at the age of 12, 13 is a pretty damn good puncher. He learned how to make you miss and cleanly catch you, but power is power, and punchers are born, not made.”