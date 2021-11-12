Mike Tyson, according to an ex-UFC heavyweight champion, owes him $50,000.

Another fascinating Mike Tyson anecdote has been shared by a former UFC champion.

The UFC has done an excellent job of encouraging its fighters to put on a show every time they enter the Octagon by awarding performance bonuses at each event.

Junior dos Santos, the former UFC heavyweight champion, had been honored with such incentives throughout his entire tenure with the legendary MMA promotion, thanks to a slew of highlight-reel knockout finishes.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, claimed that he was refused a post-fight bonus in 2013 because of boxing icon Mike Tyson.

Dos Santos recently recalled how certain he was that his legendary spinning wheel kick KO victory against Mark Hunt deserved both the “Fight of the Night” and “Knockout of the Night” bonuses at UFC 160, as bold as that statement may sound.

Tyson, who was in attendance that night, questioned why UFC president Dana White would award both fight bonuses to only one competitor, according to “Cigano.”

“Mike Tyson grabbed $50,000 from me because of Dana White back in the day,” Dos Santos told SunSport. “I had two Bonuses of the Night when I faced Mark Hunt–Best Fight of the Night and Best Knockout of the Night.” ” Mike Tyson was present to watch the bout, and Dana White commented at the post-fight press conference, “Junior Dos Santos has won two bonuses of the night.” He went on to say, ‘Best Fight of the Night and Best Knockout of the Night.’ “However, when I asked Mike Tyson about it, he advised me to present the Knockout of the Night award to someone else!” ‘Why give two bonuses to only one guy?’ he asked. As a result, he deducted $50,000 from my account. As a result, he owes me $50,000!” Tyson “deprived” dos Santos of something that was rightly his at the time.

“[Tyson] He took it away from me,” the 37-year-old said. “However, it was common practice back then to have two bonuses on the night, and some guys even earned three!”” Dos Santos is largely considered to be one of the best heavyweights in UFC history.

In 2011, he defeated Caine Velasquez to win the UFC heavyweight title, and he went on to defend it against Frank Mir.

Dos Santos left the UFC after a four-fight losing run and is now considering a career in boxing.