Mike Tomlin Could Leave The Steelers, According To USC Football News Rumors about Pittsburgh’s coach are unfounded.

Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, shut off speculations that he could be one of the top candidates for the job at USC just one day after they surfaced.

Tomlin made it clear on Tuesday that he will not leave the NFL to coach the Trojans.

Tomlin told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, “I don’t have time for that stuff.”

“To me, that’s a joke. One of the best jobs in professional sports went to me. “What makes you think I’d be interested in coaching college football?” Never rule out the possibility. “However, never.” If Tomlin wants to leave Pittsburgh, former USC quarterback Carson Palmer suggested on “The Dan Patrick Show” Monday that he would be a candidate for the job. Tomlin, on the other hand, made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the Steelers for any college football job.

#ICYMI Tomlin’s response to the inquiry about the USC rumors. pic.twitter.com/nqlSlt8OOWMore Mike Tomlin, in response to his name being linked to college coaching positions: “There isn’t a single booster who has a large enough blank check.” Moreover: “Is Sean Payton being questioned about this? Is Andy Reid being questioned about such things?” #Steelers Tomlin remarked, “There isn’t a booster with a big enough blank check.” “Has anyone asked Sean Payton about it?” “Has anyone asked Andy Reid about such things?” Since the 2007 season, Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin has led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances and a championship. With Tomlin at the head, the Steelers have never finished below.500.

The Steelers are 3-3 in Week 8 of the NFL season.

After a loss to Stanford earlier this season, USC fired head coach Clay Helton.

Palmer has identified James Franklin of Penn State, Matt Campbell of Iowa State, and Luke Fickell of Cincinnati as candidates for the position of USC coach.