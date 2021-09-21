Mike Manley, the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler, has resigned from Stellantis.

Mike Manley, the Fiat Chrysler executive who oversaw the Italian-American automaker’s merger with PSA to establish Stellantis, is stepping down, according to the company.

According to the announcement, Manley, who had taken over as CEO of Fiat Chrysler after Sergio Marchionne’s unexpected resignation, will take over as CEO of large US car dealership network AutoNation in November.

Manley was most recently the Americas director for Stellantis, which was founded in January.

“I was privileged to know Mike first as a rival, then as a partner and co-founder of Stellantis, but most significantly, as a friend,” stated Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

“It is time for me to launch a new chapter,” Manley stated, “after 20 wonderful, demanding, and enjoyable years, and with Stellantis off to such a strong start under Carlos’ leadership.”

Manley took over as CEO of Jeep in 2009, as the US car industry was still reeling from the effects of the global financial crisis.

Before taking over the administration of Ram, which manufactures huge pickup trucks, in 2015, the quiet Briton was able to resuscitate the renowned American brand.

The firms were previously part of the Chrysler Group, which merged with Fiat in 2014.

Following the merger, Manley positioned himself as one of Marchionne’s closest associates, succeeding him when the latter was forced to resign for health reasons in July 2018, and died just days later.

He will take over at AutoNation from Mike Jackson, who is retiring after 22 years as CEO.