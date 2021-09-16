Mikal Bridges Should Hold Out For Max Contract, According To Pundit. Phoenix Suns News: Pundit Suggests Mikal Bridges Should Hold Out For Max Contract, According To Pundit.

The Athletic’s Zach Harper and Sirius XM radio’s Dave King spoke with SB Nation’s Dave King about the imminent contract extensions of Phoenix Suns players, particularly Mikal Bridges.

Harper had no misgivings about signing center Deandre Ayton to a max contract.

Harper remarked, “You’re maxing out (Deandre) Ayton.” “That’s exactly how the market is going to be. He’ll be eligible for restricted free agency and will be offered a maximum contract.

“If he signs an offer sheet and you match it, you might argue, ‘I got him at a lower max.’ But there’s a chance you’ve irritated him and his agency in the future.”

Harper was referring to Gordon Hayward’s restricted free agency period with the Utah Jazz.

“Now, if I were (Mikal) Bridges’ agent, I’d tell him, ‘You have to keep us together.’ “I’m maxed out,” Harper said.

“He could go anywhere and average 18-20 points per game while still being…one of the better wing defenders in the league.”

Bridges is still under his rookie-scale contract with the Suns, which runs for four years and $17.6 million, but he is eligible to sign a five-year, $173 million max deal this season.

If the Suns sign both Ayton and Bridges to max deals, along with Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, and Chris Paul’s newly inked deal, the Suns will have a highly compensated starting lineup after just one Finals appearance.

Suns owner Robert Sarver has previously stated that his greatest regret was allowing Joe Johnson to leave for the Atlanta Hawks during the Seven Seconds or Less period.

Harper remarked, “He was so amazing in college and he’s so excellent in the NBA.” “Every night, you witness what he does to people. I don’t think it’s a good idea to pay Bridges the most money possible. In that initial extension, I believe he could also justify a maximum deal. I estimate his fortune to be between $25 and $30 million.”

Bridges, who developed as an outstanding defender during the season and a crunch-time scorer in the playoffs, is expected to receive a four-year, $92 million deal, similar to what Aaron Gordon received with the Denver Nuggets this past season.

Suns general manager James Jones' philosophy this offseason has been to keep the core intact following a stunning NBA Finals run that saw them fall two games short of winning the championship.