Midfielder Confirms Decision To Leave Man United Ahead Of Rangnick’s Orders

Despite only being appointed interim manager until the end of the season, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is anticipated to make some changes to the team’s squad.

Manchester United is being connected with a pair of prospective acquisitions as the January transfer window approaches. According to recent sources, Rangnick prefers to dump players rather than bring in new talent.

According to Manchester Evening News, the 63-year-old already confessed that the current Red Devils squad is “too huge” and that he may “try to cash in” on loanee Andreas Pereira.

Pereira has previously stated that he wants to continue at Flamengo, his current loan club, indefinitely, before Rangnick can make a decision.

Pereira told ESPN Brazil, “My desire has always been to stay here at Flamengo, and now we are going to achieve everything.” “We’ll speak with President Landim and Marcos Braz to make this happen.” “Of course,” he said, “I have a feeling I owe the supporters a title.” “As I told them, you can count on me; I’ll do all in my power to ensure that those titles are available next year.” Pereira is currently under contract with Manchester United until 2023. He has, however, found a fresh lease of life with Flamengo, for whom he has been a regular this season. In total, the midfielder has scored five goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Rangnick has already identified Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson as Manchester United players who “may depart” the club this season, according to an earlier report.

Rangnick has yet to disclose names from his list of potential January acquisitions. However, he stressed that the player they seek should be “top quality” and possess a “winning attitude.” “My perspective on winter [January] transfers is clear: it has to be a player who can increase the team’s quality,” Rangnick explained. “As a result, regardless of the position on the field, it must be a high-quality player.” “Not only does he require the appropriate quality, but he also needs the correct mentality,” the manager stressed. “We need the best mentality we can get in this competitive league.” He must be mature, and he must possess a winning mentality. Mentality, in my opinion, is more important in this league than in any other. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.