Middlesex defeats Glamorgan thanks to Stephen Eskinazi’s heroics.

Middlesex defeated Glamorgan by seven wickets at Radlett, reigniting their hopes of moving from the Vitality Blast South Group. Stephen Eskinazi scored an unbeaten 91 from 56 balls.

Eskinazi, who had previously hit 102 not out and 64 in two innings, controlled the Glamorgan bowling to help his team reach their target of 171 with 14 balls to spare.

His efforts outshone a Glamorgan seventh-wicket stand of 88 from 47 balls between Dan Douthwaite and James Weighell, who both scored maiden Blast half-centuries to help their side reach 170 for eight.

As Middlesex broke a four-game losing trend, Glamorgan were handicapped by the loss of their two leading run-scorers in the competition – Nick Selman, who tested positive for Covid-19, and Marnus Labuschagne, who isolated after coming in contact with the opener.

Rain forced Surrey and Sussex to stop their match at Hove, with the hosts scoring 43 points to Sussex’s 175 points.

Despite Tymal Mills returning three for 21 for the Sharks, Jamie Smith’s half-century helped Surrey to a respectable total.

Before rain forced play to a halt, Jamie Overton had dismissed Sussex opener Phil Salt for 20 runs, leaving the home side one ball short of the required five overs for a result to be declared.

In the North Group, Worcestershire came back into the top four with a seven-wicket victory over Leicestershire, thanks to Brett D’Oliveira and Riki Wessels.

As they chased down a 157 target with five balls to spare, the opening duo put up 103 runs, a Worcestershire record for any wicket against the Foxes in T20 cricket.

For the second game in a row, D’Oliveira hit a career-high score, and it was the perfect way to commemorate his 100th T20 game for the Rapids. Wessels had reached 46 and he was eventually dismissed for 69 from 53 balls with eight fours.