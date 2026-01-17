Middlesbrough Edge West Brom in Ramsay’s Management Debut

Eric Ramsay’s first match as West Bromwich Albion’s head coach ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Middlesbrough, leaving the Baggies with mixed emotions after a dramatic encounter on January 16, 2026, at The Hawthorns. Despite the loss, Ramsay’s fresh leadership injected new optimism into the squad, signaling a potential turning point for the club.

A Test of Character for West Brom’s New Era

Ramsay, who took over from Ryan Mason, had a challenging task ahead. The Welshman, previously part of the coaching setups at Manchester United, Chelsea, and Minnesota United, made his debut against a high-flying Middlesbrough side looking to close the gap on Championship leaders Coventry. The Baggies, languishing in 18th place, were desperate for a boost, having suffered a string of disappointing results. Ramsay had little time to prepare, yet he appeared undaunted by the challenge.

Prior to the match, Ramsay expressed a sense of excitement about the opportunity: “In some senses, it’s a perfect start,” he said, acknowledging the tough opposition and the high stakes. “It’s one the players know they need to be at their best for.” Ramsay’s arrival seemed to galvanize the team, as the Baggies started with more energy and organization than they had shown in recent weeks.

However, despite the early signs of improvement, Middlesbrough’s quality eventually showed. The visitors secured a 3-2 win, despite West Brom’s spirited fightback. For Ramsay, it was a tough first outing as manager, but there were positives to take away. His tactical focus on organization and consistency was evident, even if it didn’t yield immediate results.

“We showed fight,” Ramsay reflected, acknowledging the intensity of the match. The crowd responded to the players’ determination, even as the result remained unfavorable. The team’s renewed spirit was a sign that Ramsay’s philosophy could take hold in the coming weeks.

Fresh Faces and Rising Challenges

Ramsay’s debut also showcased his leadership beyond tactics. The club’s staff, led by assistant coach Dennis Lawrence and goalkeeping coach Boaz Myhill, has been instrumental in smoothing the transition. Ramsay noted the “welcoming” and “professional” environment he found, with players eager to improve under his guidance. However, challenges are already apparent, particularly with the club’s limited financial resources in the January transfer window and ongoing concerns in goalkeeping. The performance of Josh Griffiths and Joe Wildsmith remains a topic of debate among fans and Ramsay’s team.

Despite the hurdles, Ramsay’s focus remains unwavering. “I’m not thinking any further than Friday,” he emphasized, keeping his attention on improving his squad’s performance one step at a time. With a promising coaching pedigree and a track record of success in MLS, Ramsay is determined to steer West Brom through this difficult period.

For Middlesbrough, the win reinforced their pursuit of automatic promotion, narrowing the gap to leaders Coventry. But for West Brom, the defeat didn’t dampen the growing sense of hope around the club, as Ramsay looks to build a more competitive side in the coming weeks.

“If we create clarity, demand, and consistency in our work, we’ll get what we deserve,” Ramsay concluded, setting his sights on long-term success. As the club moves forward under his leadership, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining if the Baggies can rise above their current struggles.