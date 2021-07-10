Micky Mellon’s return to Tranmere Rovers results in a stunning victory over Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Micky Mellon’s first game back in charge of Tranmere Rovers concluded in a 1-0 victory over a good Rangers side at Prenton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers’ Kieran Morris scored against Steven Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership champions.

As Mellon’s new-look squad returned to action in front of their home fans, eight of Rovers’ summer arrivals started the game.

Ianis Hagi had the game’s first chance after just 12 minutes, but his volley went past Joe Murphy’s crossbar and into the Kop stand.

Chris Merrie’s floating free-kick was millimeters away from being met by Emmanuel Dieseruvwe on the other end.

Mellon’s men subsequently had to endure a period of pressure from their opponents, with Jermaine Defoe and Kemar Roofe threatening James Tavernier’s whipping crosses.

When Defoe’s cross in the box bounced over Murphy, Jay Spearing was forced to clear at the back post.

Josh Cogley and Paul Glatzel linked up down the right flank, but Connor Goldson headed a cross into the box to safety.

Rovers came near through Tom Davies’ header from Merrie’s corner, which grazed Alan McGregor’s bottom right-post from a few yards out.

A quick Rangers breakaway was stopped by Murphy around the half-hour mark, before Nathaniel Knight=Percival cleared Defoe’s follow-up off the line and Roofe shot the rebound into the side-netting.

After a set-piece, Rovers took the lead on 34 minutes when Morris drove left-footed from 25 yards through a crowd of men to strike McGregor’s left-corner.

Rangers should have equalized five minutes later as they looked for a comeback, but an unmarked Defoe couldn’t connect with Tavernier’s perfect cross.

For the second half, Peter Clarke and Liam Feeney were introduced, while Rangers changed all ten of their outfield players.

And the Ibrox visitors got off to a strong start, with Cedric Itten’s powerful low effort from the edge of the box being saved by Murphy, and Joe Maguire blocking the rebound.

Ryan Kent, a former Liverpool academy graduate, hit a 25-yard free-kick that bounced just short of Murphy’s bottom left-post and into the corner.

Tranmere made four changes on the hour. Kyle Hayde, Elliott Nevitt, Ryan Stratulis, and a Trialist were brought in to replace Dieseruvwe, Cogley, Glatzel, and Spearing. The summary comes to a close.