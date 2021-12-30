Michigan vs. Georgia 2021: College Football Playoff Game Prediction Against The Spread

In the College Football Playoff Semifinal Game on Friday night, third-ranked Georgia is a substantial betting favorite over No. 2 Michigan. The Bulldogs have a good chance of reaching the national championship game, but don’t be surprised if the Wolverines pull off the upset.

Because of its strong regular season in 2021, Georgia is favored by 7.5 points at most sportsbooks. The Bulldogs had established themselves as the top team in the country prior to their 41-24 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia won three shutouts and ten games by a margin of 24 points or more en route to a 12-0 record. The Bulldogs outscored their opponents 41-7 on average, surrendering only 230.4 yards per game.

Then Alabama came along and blew Georgia away, moving the ball around with ease against the best defense in the country. The Bulldogs only gained 3.6 yards per carry, and quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two interceptions.

Michigan’s offensive firepower isn’t as strong as Alabama’s. The Wolverines, on the other hand, are a more formidable opponent than any Georgia had played prior to its conference title debacle.

With 41 sacks, Georgia is ranked fifth in the country. This season, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has only been sacked seven times.

Michigan ranks second in the Power Five with 223.8 running yards per game. Hassan Haskins leads the Wolverines in rushing with 1,288 yards. Blake Corum, who has 939 yards on 6.7 yards per carry, was hindered in the final month of the season by an ankle issue, but he appears to be healed in time for the playoff game.

Michigan’s only loss came against Michigan State, who had won eight straight games to begin the season. In the game, the Wolverines lost a 30-14 second-half advantage.

The Wolverines went on to win their next five games, including a 42-27 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State and a 42-3 thrashing of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. In their last three games, the Wolverines have averaged 47.8 points per game.

In the FBS, Jim Harbaugh’s team is 12th in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. Georgia is ranked second and top in the defensive categories, respectively.

Because of his 14 sacks and 58 total tackles, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named a Heisman Trophy finalist, and he might be the No. 1 choice in the 2022 NFL Draft. Nakobe Dean, a Georgia linebacker, leads the team with five sacks and two interceptions. Defensive. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.