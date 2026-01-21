Michigan State Overpowers Oregon with Second Half Surge

In a dominant second half, No. 10 Michigan State overcame a sluggish start to defeat a struggling Oregon team, 68-52, at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday night. The win marked the Spartans’ fifth consecutive victory, improving their record to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play. For Oregon, the defeat extended their losing streak to five games, dropping their record to 8-11 and 1-7 in conference action.

Career Performances Propel Spartans to Victory

Despite an early scare, Michigan State’s offense found its rhythm after halftime, led by a career-high 19 points from senior center Carson Cooper. The Spartans shot a blistering 68% from the field in the second half, outscoring the Ducks 40-26 after leading by just two points at halftime. Junior forward Coen Carr contributed with a career-best three three-pointers and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, providing a major spark in the second half.

“We started off a little out of sync, but once we settled down, we played much better,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo after the game. “We’ve been through stretches like this before, and it’s good to see us bounce back.”

The Ducks, meanwhile, were without key players Nate Bittle and Jackson Shelstad, both sidelined by injuries. The situation worsened when big man Ege Demir exited the game in the second half with a shoulder injury, further depleting Oregon’s already thin rotation. Despite the setbacks, Oregon fought hard, with sophomore guard Takai Simpkins stepping up to score 15 points, including 10 in the first half.

“Our margin for error is tiny right now,” said Oregon head coach Dana Altman. “When you’re down two of your best players and another one goes down, it’s a tough road ahead. We didn’t defend well enough in the second half, and Michigan State took full advantage.”

Oregon kept things close early on, with the Spartans struggling to maintain their initial lead. Michigan State’s defense was active but couldn’t fully contain Simpkins and Oregon’s perimeter shooting in the first half. However, Michigan State controlled the boards with a 20-13 edge and held an 8-2 advantage in fastbreak points, which helped keep the Ducks at bay at halftime, despite only holding a narrow 28-26 lead.

The turning point came midway through the second half, when Michigan State unleashed an 18-3 run. Cooper dominated inside, finishing 8-of-10 from the field, while Jeremy Fears Jr. added 14 points and five assists. The Spartans’ defense also stepped up, holding Oregon to just 7-of-20 shooting from three-point range and stifling any attempts at a comeback.

“They got a lead, and we just couldn’t answer,” Altman added. “We couldn’t find any rhythm after that, and they played more efficiently.”

For Michigan State, it was another example of their depth and versatility. Along with Cooper and Carr’s contributions, Fears Jr. bounced back after a quiet first half, adding 12 points and four assists. Trey Fort also provided a crucial spark off the bench, chipping in nine points. Despite Oregon’s best efforts to slow the game down, Michigan State finished with a 31-25 rebounding advantage, securing control of the game.

The Spartans now shift their focus to their next matchup, a home game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, January 24, which will be broadcast live on CBS at noon. A win would match last season’s 18-2 start and further solidify their place as one of the nation’s top teams. Meanwhile, Oregon will look to regroup before their next contest, a road trip to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies on Sunday.

As the final buzzer echoed through Eugene, Michigan State had shown their championship credentials, while Oregon was left to reflect on a tough season marred by injuries and mounting defeats. With the Big Ten season in full swing, both teams are eager to bounce back and write the next chapter in what has been a tumultuous but compelling year.