Michigan State Holds Off Oregon in Late Surge to Extend Winning Streak

The Michigan State Spartans rallied late to defeat the Oregon Ducks 68-52 in Eugene, Oregon, on January 20, 2026. The victory was Michigan State’s fifth consecutive win, while Oregon’s losing streak stretched to five games, highlighting ongoing struggles for the Pac-12 team.

Spartans Pull Away in Final Minutes

Michigan State entered the game as the higher-ranked team, boasting a 16-2 overall record and a 6-1 Big Ten mark, while Oregon was reeling with an 8-10 record and a 1-6 conference record. Injuries to key players Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle have hurt Oregon’s chances, leaving the team to cope with depleted lineups.

The game began with intensity as both teams fought for early control. Michigan State quickly took a 13-4 lead, but Oregon responded with strong shooting from the perimeter, hitting four of their first seven three-pointers. Despite some early struggles, the Spartans managed to maintain a narrow lead into halftime, up 28-26.

Carson Cooper was a key player in the first half, leading the Spartans with nine points and five rebounds. His performance, along with contributions from Coen Carr, kept Michigan State ahead despite a rough patch that included seven turnovers. Oregon, in contrast, struggled without their injured stars, but remained within reach thanks to Sean Stewart’s leadership, who was coming off a career-high 22 points in the previous game against Michigan.

In the second half, Oregon briefly took a three-point lead, but the Spartans found their rhythm, fueled by Carr’s breakout performance. Carr, who had been active on both ends of the floor, nailed a career-first three-pointer, contributing to a game-changing 25-6 run. Cooper, who ended the game with a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds, also dominated inside, helping Michigan State pull away. The Spartans’ depth and defensive pressure overwhelmed the Ducks, as Oregon’s offense struggled in the final stretch.

Coach Tom Izzo praised his team’s composure under pressure. “Coen was huge for us tonight. He brought energy on both sides of the ball and made some big-time plays when we needed them most,” he said postgame. The Spartans’ defense was suffocating, holding Oregon to just 52 points, well below their season average of 75.2.

As the game wound down, Michigan State expanded their lead to as many as 16 points, comfortably finishing with a 13-point cushion. The win improves their record to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play, setting up an important home matchup against Maryland on January 24.

Oregon, on the other hand, faces another tough defeat as their injury-plagued roster struggles to keep pace in the competitive conference. Despite the loss, coach Dana Altman saw signs of progress, especially from Stewart, whose resilience in the face of adversity offered hope for the Ducks’ future. “We came out with a lot of energy and played together,” Stewart said after the game, echoing the team’s determination despite their challenging circumstances.

Michigan State’s balanced attack, led by the stellar performances of Cooper and Carr, proved too much for Oregon. The Spartans’ 268 scoring differential on the season—a near 15-point advantage over their opponents—was on full display, as their depth and discipline powered them to a dominant road win. Meanwhile, the Ducks will look to regroup and address their injuries as they prepare for their next game.