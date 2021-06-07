Michel Platini’s “crazy” concept could result in a summer of football to remember.

Former UEFA president Michel Platini, the original architect of Euro 2020, admitted it was “maybe a bit of a wacky idea.”

It was always going to be a logistical difficulty to stage the world’s third-largest sporting event in 12 cities throughout Europe in a month, but the coronavirus pandemic turned it into a potential nightmare.

Nonetheless, we find ourselves within striking distance of the first game on June 11 in Rome, and with the prospect of every match being played in front of a crowd.

As the pandemic spread across the continent, UEFA decided to postpone the event by a year in March of last year.

According to a recent UEFA report, the delay gave domestic competition organizers breathing room after their competitions were suspended in early spring, allowing them to extend their 2019-20 seasons beyond the usual May finish date, saving them a total of two billion euros (£1.73 billion) in broadcast penalties and rebates.

After failing to give capacity assurances in April, two of the original host cities – Dublin and Bilbao – have been stripped of their games.

Existing hosts St Petersburg and Wembley have taken on Dublin’s games, while Bilbao’s have been relocated to Seville.

When the idea of a pan-European 60th anniversary tournament first took shape, part of Platini’s pitch was that the Euros would “come to the fans.”

It’s a notion that UEFA’s current president, Aleksander Ceferin, has championed since taking office in 2016, and it’s why the organization has worked so hard to encourage fans to attend.

The capacity restrictions range from 25% to 100%, as guaranteed by Budapest.

At Wembley, the group stage and last-16 matches will be played in front of 22,500 fans, with a capacity increase to about 50% (45,000) for the semi-finals and final deemed a realistic aim by the Football Association assuming no major setbacks on the UK’s Covid-19 recovery road map.

There are numerous Covid concessions available. (This is a brief piece.)