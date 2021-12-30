Michael Owen, dubbed the “Eliminator,” makes a major title claim before of Chelsea’s match against Liverpool.

Michael Owen, a former Liverpool player who now works as a commentator, believes that Sunday’s match against Chelsea might be a “eliminator” in the title battle.

Chelsea is presently eight points behind Manchester City, while Liverpool is a point behind Chelsea in third place.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has a game in hand because their Boxing Day match against Leeds United was postponed due to a high number of Covid cases in the Leeds squad.

Chelsea only achieved a 1-1 draw against Brighton after Jurgen Klopp’s team lost 1-0 to Leicester on Tuesday night, allowing City to edge further ahead in the title race as they extended their run of successive league wins to ten.

In terms of the title race, Owen believes that Liverpool’s match against Chelsea on Sunday might be a ‘eliminator’ for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

He told Premier League Productions, “You’d have to assume they have to get four points out of those two, otherwise they could be the first side out of the big three to drop out of contention.”

“Liverpool is a point behind, but they still have a game in hand.” Wow, the game at Stamford Bridge. That has the potential to be a game-changer.

“Even if Liverpool loses that game, I believe they’re capable of going on a run like Man City is right now, but Chelsea can’t afford any more slip-ups right now.”

“I believe they’ll need four points from the next two games.”

Chelsea will be without a number of key players after Reece James and Andreas Christensen were added to their lengthy injury list following their 2-2 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night.

Despite their opponents dropping points, City manager Pep Guardiola refuses to concede the title thus early in the season.

“We still have a lot of games to play,” he stated following their 1-0 victory over Brentford.

“We are eight points ahead, but there are still 54 points to be won and many tough games to be played.”

“I won’t believe anyone who says it’s already been done.” The teams that we have with Chelsea and Liverpool are outstanding. One is a European champion, and Liverpool has been a major adversary for us in recent years.”