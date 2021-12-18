Michael Owen asked Amazon to adjust his punditry game because he “feared for his safety.”

Michael Owen, a former Liverpool striker, admitted to calling Amazon out of concern for his safety during a Newcastle United match.

Owen rose through Liverpool’s youth systems, earning the Ballon d’Or in 2001, before leaving the club in 2004 to join Real Madrid.

Owen, on the other hand, never reached the heights he would have desired at the Santiago Bernabeu due to a string of ailments.

The 42-year-old had stated that he desired to return to Liverpool, but instead chose to join Newcastle in 2005.

He spent four years at St James’ Park, scoring 30 goals in 79 appearances, but was a member of the club that was relegated to the Championship in 2008/09.

Owen has stated that he was scheduled to be a commentator for Amazon’s coverage of a Newcastle match earlier this month but declined because he was concerned for his safety.

“Everyone despised me as soon as I left.” But I never, ever felt like that when I was there – I always felt love, whether it was in the city, the pub, or wherever,’ Owen told the Daily Mail.

“Last month, I was meant to do the game against Norwich. ‘I don’t really want to go, I’m afraid for my safety,’ I told Amazon, and they modified the game for me.

“I wish it were otherwise. “Why don’t you like me?” I’d like to question the fans, and have the opportunity to respond.

“Of course, I understand some of the motivations. The worst thing I did was acquire a helicopter to transport my family up and down the mountain. It’s a crock of s***.

“This was the general consensus.” Every day after training, I flew home. I wasn’t one of them. The neighborhood was fantastic. In terms of perception, though, it was an own goal. That is something I would alter.

“Then there were the injuries,” says the narrator. I never wanted to be hurt, but the one that started it all was breaking my foot for Newcastle against Spurs on New Year’s Eve in 2005. Following that, I went to the World Cup and injured my knee.

“For me, the supporters, and the club, it was a nightmare.”

