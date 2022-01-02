Michael Keane offers a fair assessment on the match and admits Everton to the COVID vaccine.

Michael Keane has revealed that he looks forward to the festive fixture calendar and has backed the Premier League’s decision to postpone games.

Following a 17-day layoff, Keane’s Everton are poised to host Graham Potter’s Brighton at Goodison Park.

The Premier League board postponed the Blues’ scheduled Christmas fixtures against Burnley and Newcastle United owing to COVID and injury concerns.

Before Christmas, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson expressed concern that ‘nobody really takes player wellbeing seriously,’ with some teams being required to play twice in 48 hours.

Henderson’s statements have since been corroborated by players and coaches in the game.