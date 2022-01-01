Michael Keane issues a warning to Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of Everton’s return.

Michael Keane has urged fans to be patient with Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he prepares to return from injury.

The forward’s blistering start to the 2020/21 season earned him a first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad after he scored 10 goals in seven games.

Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals this season and won both the Players’ Player and Player of the Season trophies at the club’s end-of-season awards ceremony.

Calvert-Lewin has not played for the Blues since a 2-0 win against Brighton in August, despite scoring three goals in three games at the start of the season.

However, after returning to full training in the previous two months,