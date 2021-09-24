Michael Keane exposes the difference in Everton training between Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti.

Rafa Benitez has adopted a more “hands-on” approach to coaching Everton than his “relaxed” predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, according to Everton defender Michael Keane.

After leaving Goodison Park at the end of last season to return to Real Madrid following a 10th-place finish in the Premier League, the Spaniard was appointed Blues manager at the end of June.

Benitez has had a good start at Goodison Park, winning four and drawing one of his first five games.

His first test came in the last seven days, with the Toffees losing 3-0 at Aston Villa before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Championship Queens Park Rangers.

Despite the setback, Keane claimed that he and the rest of the Everton players are enjoying themselves and learning a lot from Benitez.

On the touchline, the new Everton manager has been a lively figure, whereas Ancelotti was more restrained, and several players have reported that Benitez is always telling them how they can enhance their game.

“It’s been nice, I’ve appreciated it, a different type of management,” Keane told talkSPORT 2 about the new approach.

“I believe Carlo was more casual, whereas the boss now is very hands-on and speaks to you on a daily basis about tactics and how to improve, which is fantastic.

“I constantly feel like I’m learning from him. That is how I believe all of the lads feel.

“It’s different, but everyone is enjoying it; we enjoy training, and I believe there’s a lot to be positive about based on our achievements thus far this season.

“We’ve had a good start, but we need to keep going to ensure we stay in the top half of the league.”

Keane believes there has been a significant difference in the way the club attacks this season vs how they did under Ancelotti.

Signings in the summer Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have a combined six goals and have been quite effective out wide and in the forward areas.

Despite last week's setback and the League Cup humiliation, Keane believes Everton will improve as the season progresses.