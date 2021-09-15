Michael Keane admits to Everton’s tactical shortcomings and discusses the club’s future plans.

Michael Keane has set his sights on more Everton goals and praised Rafa Benitez’s decision to change his side’s formation against Burnley on Monday.

After a hesitant start, the Clarets took the lead immediately after the restart when Ben Mee scored his 200th goal for the club.

The Blues quickly responded and were level just seven minutes later thanks to Keane’s header, before Andros Townsend scored an unstoppable goal.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s wonderful through ball found Demarai Gray, who tucked past Nick Pope for his third goal of the season, only a minute after Townsend’s screamer.

And Keane has set his eyes on being a more consistent scorer for his team, believing he has the ability to increase his tally.

“I have an aim in my head, as I do every year,” he remarked. I know I can score goals; all I have to do now is be in the correct locations and make nice runs, and the goals will come.

“Thankfully, I was able to accomplish that tonight, and maybe it will continue.

“It was a similar game to Southampton [on the season’s opening day].” We were disappointing in the first half because they had too much space and we struggled to get our heads around the game, but we held on.

“Then we gave up a goal in the second half, but I thought we handled it quite well. When you concede a goal, it’s critical to strive to score as soon as possible.

“I got into a bit of space, I saw it, and I knew where Andros throws those crosses when he cuts back on to his left foot from training, so I just got in the correct place, it was a wonderful cross, and I managed to guide it in to get us back into the game.

“We had a 15-minute stretch where I thought we were on top of the world – and I thought we could have had much more.”

Everton started the game with a five-man defense on Monday, a departure from their prior lineups this season.

