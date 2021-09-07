Michael K. Williams, star of “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54.

Michael K. Williams, one of television’s most recognizable performers in recent years because to his role in “The Wire,” was found dead in a New York City apartment on Monday, according to authorities.

The news of the 54-year-death, old’s which generated an outpouring of sadness among fans and former colleagues, sparked by his iconic performance as homosexual Baltimore stick-up guy Omar Little in the landmark television series, sparked an outpouring of grief among fans and former colleagues.

“With tremendous grief, the family announces the demise of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” the actor’s representative said.

Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR issued a statement saying, “They ask for your privacy while grieving this.”

Williams was discovered dead in a Brooklyn residence, according to Lieutenant John Grimpel of the New York Police Department.

The Brooklyn native was praised for his performance in the gritty thriller “The Wire,” which lasted for five seasons from 2002 to 2008 and became one of the most popular dramas on television.

Williams was well renowned for his part in the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” as Albert “Chalky” White.

He’s been nominated for a number of Emmys, including one for his performance in the series “Lovecraft Country,” which will air in little over two weeks.

Williams was also nominated for his performance in the 2015 film “Bessie,” in which he played the husband of blues singer Bessie Smith.

He was also nominated for “The Night Of” in 2016 and “When They See Us” in 2019, both of which are about a group of young Black guys who were falsely convicted of rape in Central Park in the 1980s.

In a statement, HBO said, “While the world is aware of Michael’s enormous talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a good friend who was beloved by those who had the honor to work with him.”

Although no official cause of death was stated, multiple US media outlets reported that law enforcement officials suspected a possible drug overdose.

Williams has previously spoken candidly about his issues with drug addiction, revealing that he had spent a large portion of his earnings from “The Wire” on narcotics.

Fans were shocked to learn of his passing, since many regarded him as one of the most accomplished performers of his generation.

Tray Chaney, who played a drug dealer on “The Wire,” was “crushed” by the news.

"I don't know what to say. Bro, I adore you. RIP to the legend Michael K Williams, aka one of the world's dopest actors/brothers," he said.