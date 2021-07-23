Michael Jordan’s biographer believes Antetokounmpo still has a lot to prove in the NBA.

Without a doubt, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s effort in Game 6 on Tuesday was unique. For fans, his 50-point performance in the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns likely solidified his spot among the best overseas players in NBA history. However, one expert remains skeptical.

Roland Lazenby, 69, a best-selling author who has authored multiple books about professional basketball and covered NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Earvin “Magic” Johnson, recently commented on Antetokounmpo’s performance and whether he stands among the game’s greatest players.

Lazenby was questioned if his game 6 performance has made the Milwaukee Bucks standout one of the top international players in NBA history during an exclusive interview with Filipino writer Brian Yalung of Sports Bytes PH.

Lazenby said Yalung, “Giannis is on his path to being a great international player.”

“Will he be able to lead his squad to additional championships? If that’s the case, then perhaps. Forth Game 6, he put in an outstanding performance. Is he able to perform tasks at a higher level now? Is he capable of winning once more? “Everything will be seen,” he added.

Lazenby was also questioned if he believes the series would have finished differently if it had to go to a seventh game. He underlined the importance of the Bucks finishing game 6 on their own court. The author also lauded Antetokounmpo for his free throw zone, claiming that the NBA finals would not have been the same if they had been moved to Phoenix.

“Closing it out on their home floor, where they had the advantage, was critical for the Bucks. As a team, their Game 5 victory in Phoenix was spectacular. Giannis’ performance in Game 6 was incredible. In Phoenix, getting into the free throw zone would probably not have happened,” Lazenby added.

In terms of the Bucks going back-to-back, Lazenby believes it will be a huge struggle. There are a number of things to think about, including the COVID-19 scenario. Aside from that, it will be determined by what happens over the forthcoming wild offseason, which was already reported in a report.

“Doing a back-to-back is a huge challenge. The season has been running late, and the Bucks have been playing well into July. If [COVID-19] doesn’t take it away again, the next season will return to the former timetable. Many factors come into play, including how other clubs react to their setbacks this season.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.