Michael Jordan Sneakers Set Auction Record At Nearly $1.5 Million.

According to Sotheby’s, a pair of sneakers worn by NBA hero Michael Jordan early in his career sold for over $1.5 million on Sunday, setting a new auction record for game-worn footwear.

The iconic player debuted the red-and-white shoes in the sixth game of his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, and Nike’s Jordan-affiliated brand rapidly became a smash on and off the court.

“The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction — Michael Jordan’s regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984 — just sold for $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas,” the auction house tweeted.

The record-breaking price was swiftly surpassed by a pair of Nike Air Jordans that sold for $615,000 at a Christie’s auction in August 2020.

Although it was a private transaction, a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $1.8 million in April, breaking the previous record for sneakers.

The demand for unique sports shoes is on the rise. The record price for shoes has been beaten multiple times recently, as what was formerly considered a niche industry attracted attention from both the general public and top collectors.

The signed sneakers that were auctioned off Sunday predates the release of the first Air Jordans, the now-iconic shoe line that went from popular basketball footwear to sought-after streetwear around the world.

Peter Moore created the Air Ships, which were the inspiration for the Air Jordans. In 1984 and 1985, Jordan wore the Air Ships model, as well as upgraded ones in 1986.