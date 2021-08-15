Michael Jordan reveals the one habit that keeps him from being a maniacally competitive athlete.

Michael Jordan’s extreme competitiveness is still there, but he’s been working on taming it.

Jordan’s competition is still present in his daily life, despite the fact that he is no longer a professional athlete.

Jordan said that being inherently competitive has been a “problem” for him in a recent wide-ranging interview with Australian Story. Fortunately, he discovered a surprisingly efficient method of control – fishing.

Jordan remarked of his competitiveness, “Now the issue is to quiet those nerves.” “That’s why I’m fishing a lot more now.”

Jordan went on to say that, unlike other sports that can elicit his “competitive impulses” in some way, fishing doesn’t allow him to do so because he has to rely on his “patience” rather than his skills.

“I never thought I’d get on a boat and go fishing,” he explained, “but the competition of patience and trying to catch a fish, trying to be patient, it’s not going to happen.” “You won’t be able to make it happen. You just have to be prepared when it happens.”

“I think those are all things that settle me down a lot more than if I’m playing any sport, if I’m playing golf, if I’m doing anything competitive because I think that’s what I need,” he continued. “That’s the kind of therapy I need to calm down some of my competitive instincts.”

Jordan’s tremendous competitiveness has been the subject of numerous reports in the sports world. Will Smith, the former Chicago Bulls player, famously said that he would make a race out of drinking water.

After all, Jordan is well aware that his desire to compete at the greatest level at all times served him well for the most part, particularly throughout his NBA career.

On ESPN’s 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance,” the six-time NBA champion said, “My mentality was to go out and win at whatever cost.” “If you don’t want to live that regimented mentality, then you don’t need to be with me because I’ll mock you until you’re on the same level as me. It’s going to be hell for you if you don’t get on the same level.”

“Look, there’s a cost to winning,” he said. “Leadership comes at a cost. So I dragged others along even when they didn’t want to. When people didn’t want to be challenged, I confronted them. And it’s a privilege I’ve earned. Brief News from Washington Newsday.