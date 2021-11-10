Michael Edwards’ top 10 Liverpool deals, with 49 transfers and £858.6 million invested.

‘All good things must come to an end, and in my case, my final summer window as Liverpool sporting director was recently concluded.’

The cat is no longer in the bag. Michael Edwards will leave Liverpool when his contract expires next summer, and Julian Ward will take his place. The January transfer window will be his final opportunity to improve his Reds legacy with inexpensive bargains and big-money sales, as it will be his last chance at the helm.

Since taking over as the club’s sporting director in November 2016, Edwards has assisted Jurgen Klopp in building a Liverpool team that has reached the Champions League final and then won it in consecutive seasons, as well as being crowned world champions and ending the club’s 30-year wait to be crowned English champions.

He oversaw the rise of a truly great Liverpool team and helped write the next chapter in their illustrious history, with the current squad no doubt eager to add one or more trophies to their collection while Edwards was in charge, as well as in the immediate aftermath of his departure before the next Liverpool team had to be built.

According to LFC History, he has signed 22 players for a total of £487.5 million over the course of ten transfer windows. Meanwhile, 27 players have been sold, netting the club £371.1 million, with fans hoping that both figures can be increased in January.

During Edwards’ time as sporting director, both Liverpool’s record buy and sale were completed, but his best deals have been about much more than just spending or earning the most money.

With that in mind, Theo Squires ranks the top ten transfer moves Edwards has overseen since his November 2016 appointment as Reds Sporting Director.

Although it may seem premature to consider Elliott one of Edwards’ best acquisitions, he will be an important part of the Liverpool legacy he leaves behind.

The boyhood Reds supporter, still just 18, would not have needed much convincing to switch Craven Cottage for Anfield.

But, given the teenager’s obvious talent, he was snapped up for an initial £1.2 million. “The summary has come to an end.”