Michael Edwards may be able to provide Liverpool with the ideal parting gift to kick off the new FSG transfer era.

Michael Edwards spent the majority of the summer ensuring that a number of key Liverpool players signed new long-term contracts.

However, there was one deal on the table that he knew he wouldn’t sign.

His own own.

Now that Edwards’ resignation has been confirmed, it is a watershed moment in Fenway Sports Group’s leadership and, in some respects, the end of an era at Anfield.

Despite the Reds’ owners’ best efforts, the outgoing sports director – who will leave when his contract expires in the summer – refused to budge from his seemingly long-held position that it is time to seek a new challenge after more than 10 years of service.

If nervous Liverpool fans have had time to acclimate to the possibility of Edwards’ departure since rumors first surfaced in August, the club has been planning for his departure for a long time.

Consider Julian Ward’s promotion to assistant last December, which provided him with the opportunity to understand the ins and outs of the position up close.

That will continue for the next seven months while Edwards oversees the transfer of power, with Liverpool refusing to put the 42-year-old on gardening leave, a sign of their faith in him and the strong relationship he has built with FSG.

Edwards, on the other hand, is shrouded in mystery for practically everyone else, rarely raising his head above the parapet and preferring to work in the shadows.

It made his 2,000-word open letter explaining his departure all the more enlightening, giving a window into both his personality and the club’s inner workings.

His complete trust in Ward was a vital principle. Indeed, those who are apprehensive about the hiring due to the 40-year-lack old’s of experience in the role should keep in mind that he is following in the footsteps of Edwards, who was elevated from inside.

Ward is familiar with the job, the demands, and the club, having spent nine years at Liverpool, where he established the loan department that Edwards praised. Ward has taken on more responsibility in the last year, and this will continue.