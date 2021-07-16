Michael Edwards is expected to make another major transfer gamble, according to Liverpool’s Youri Tielemans.

Youri Tielemans appears to be the next name to cross off Liverpool fans’ transfer wishlists this summer.

The Reds have been connected with the Belgium international, but according to the Telegraph, Leicester City are confident of securing a new contract for the midfielder, and he is not a target for Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer due to the high price tag required to tempt him away.

Despite constant rumors, he joins a growing list of players who Liverpool are unlikely to sign, including Florian Neuhaus, Donyell Malen, and Saul Niguez.

Liverpool are expected to pursue players from outside the Premier League this season, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy, who dismissed the possibility of a quick move for Tielemans.

Such an attitude is logical given the lower cost of foreign talent, as evidenced by the £36 million spent on Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer.

However, given the Reds’ previous transfer record, it is a bit of a risk.

When it comes to signing players from outside of English football, Liverpool’s record is a bit spotty, with individuals either slow-burning until eventually settling on Merseyside or having middling Reds careers at best.

Take my word for it, but don’t take my word for it.

Since Klopp took over at Liverpool in October 2015, he has bought 15 players who have never played in the Premier League.

Alisson was an instant success, while Konate has only recently joined the club, but the remaining baker’s dozen have had uneven results.

The Reds have two world-class players in Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, who have established themselves as essential cogs in Klopp’s team, but both required time to settle in at Anfield, while Joel Matip has had a strong but injury-plagued Liverpool career.

Then there’s Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino, who have yet to demonstrate their full potential on Merseyside despite showing flashes of ability, and Kostas Tsimikas, who barely played during his first season with the club.

Ragnar Klavan was never more than a useful squad player, while Ozan Kabak returned to Schalke following a mixed loan spell with the club. The summary comes to a close.