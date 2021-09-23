Michael Edwards has been proven correct, and Liverpool may still be able to sign a £20 million transfer target.

Liverpool were connected with West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen in the summer, which came as a surprise.

After a blazing six months in which he scored 16 goals and added seven assists in just 29 appearances, he came in the Premier League with interest in January of 2020.

Despite interest from a number of major Premier League clubs, it was the Hammers who were willing to make the £20 million investment.

Bowen did well in his debut season and a half in the Premier League, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists for David Moyes’ side. While this is a respectable return, it isn’t the kind of attacking output that would put a player on Liverpool’s radar.

However, the attacker’s game has so much more to it, with qualities that make him ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s side beyond his goal contributions.

He has a strong work ethic, constantly hustling around the backline of an opponent, sprinting, pushing, and harrying while his team is out of possession.

These are qualities that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane all exemplify at Liverpool, and virtues that drove the Reds to make a similarly surprise deal for Diogo Jota a year ago.

Bowen’s enthusiasm was on display in West Ham’s two games against Manchester United this week, where he was a constant threat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He was a constant menace to the United backline when he was on the ball inside the attacking third, not simply in terms of creating pressure or making selfless runs in behind and out wide.

Despite the fact that he did not score in either match, he had one assist, six shots, tried 11 dribbles, seven of which were successful, and played six passes that led directly to shots on goal.

From a Liverpool standpoint, what makes Bowen so appealing is his versatility, which goes beyond his ability on and off the ball.

He’s a left-footed right-sided attacker like Salah, but he can also play as a right-sided midfielder or even a center-forward with minimal affect on his game efficiency.

