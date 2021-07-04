Michael Edwards gets his way once more as Liverpool complete two £4.3 million transactions.

There was a common thread running through Liverpool’s first two summer transfer window sales.

The departures of Liam Millar to Basel and Kamil Grabara to Copenhagen did not yield fees that might be termed as eye-catching, with a combined fee of £4.3 million.

The presence of a 20% sell-on clause in each deal, however, is undoubtedly their most notable feature.

Since Michael Edwards was appointed as sporting director over five years ago, what was once an unusual occurrence in Liverpool’s transfer business has become regular.

Take academy products Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent, who both had 20% sell-on clauses included in their recent deals with Reading and Rangers, respectively.

Ki-Jana Hoever’s move to Wolves last summer included a 15 percent version of that option, while Rhian Brewster’s sale to Sheffield United had both a repurchase and the same 15 percent sell-on clause.

This practice isn’t limited to the selling of academy prospects; Southampton is required to pass on 20% of the revenues if Danny Ings is sold in the near future.

Sergi Canos’ move to Norwich City in the summer of 2016 was the first significant illustration of Edwards’ intention to instill this method.

And Liverpool only had to wait a year for Brentford to sign the Spaniard, triggering a £750,000 30 percent clause.

In recent seasons, though, they have had less luck in that regard.

In the cases of Luis Alberto at Lazio and Danny Ward at Leicester City, neither player has yet gone on to activate their clauses.

In the meantime, Mario Balotelli’s free transfer from Nice in January 2019 resulted in a loss.

Even so, Liverpool’s dedication to such accords will not be shaken, especially now that their academy is generating potential talent on a far more frequent basis.

When it comes to moving on, Jurgen Klopp’s desire to give young players chances means their value is often significantly higher than it would be otherwise.

This makes it easier to impose sell-on provisions on prospective buyers, as the Reds are likely to do in the case of Nat Phillips. The summary comes to a close.