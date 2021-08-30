Michael Edwards could be an issue for Liverpool, thus FSG’s next move is vital.

Not every sporting director achieves cult status with his or her audience.

However, not every sporting director can match Michael Edwards’ achievements at Liverpool.

Which helps to explain the angst felt by Reds fans on Monday morning when it was revealed that Edwards is considering leaving the club when his contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season.

According to The Washington Newsday, Fenway Sports Group is still hoping to persuade Edwards to sign a new contract.

That, however, is far from certain, with the club’s sporting director considering a new challenge after nearly a decade with the club.

The timing of the story, which was initially revealed in The Athletic, could not have been more inconvenient for Liverpool’s owners.

With less than 36 hours until the transfer window closes, many Reds supporters are already anxious that the priority signing of £36 million centre-back Ibrahima Konate has not been followed by the addition of further fresh faces.

Liverpool’s home draw with European champions Chelsea – who held out for a point despite being down to ten men in the second half – and Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury have only added fuel to the fire that the Reds require another viable offensive option.

Of course, the fact that individuals who have been harshly critical of the Reds’ transfer strategy are outraged about the possibility of the person in charge of such transactions is perplexing.

The transfer window, on the other hand, is rarely a time for clear thought and common sense among supporters who, understandably, dream of the next big-money signing.

Since being appointed to his current position in November 2016, Edwards has played a key role in realizing those ambitions and aspirations – and, more significantly, in bringing in the players Jurgen Klopp wants and needs.

His mystique stems from the fact that, unlike other sporting directors, he has resolutely avoided the limelight, choosing instead to work in the shadows.

Edwards, on the other hand, has long been recognized by FSG, with the club praising him since he was hired as head of performance and analysis in late 2011 by then-director of football Damien Comolli, with whom he had previously worked at Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp, for one, has been more than ready to express his admiration in public.

