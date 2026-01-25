Michael Devlin Opens Up on Mental Health Struggles in Football and Push for Change

Michael Devlin’s football career came to an early end due to a series of injuries, but it was not just his body that suffered. The former defender, who made 274 appearances for various clubs including Aberdeen, Fleetwood Town, and Hibs, has spoken candidly about the mental health challenges that plagued him throughout his playing days, particularly during a difficult period of rehabilitation following a series of ankle surgeries.

Devlin’s journey has now taken a new turn as he steps into a leadership role at PFA Scotland. As Head of Projects, he’s committed to using his painful personal experience to address what he describes as a “serious problem” in football – the lack of adequate mental health support for players facing injury setbacks.

From Player to Advocate for Mental Health Change

At 32, Devlin had to admit that his time as a professional footballer was over. It was a bitter pill to swallow, given his promising trajectory. As a regular in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad and a key player in Aberdeen’s defence, Devlin should have been in the prime of his career. But the Covid pandemic and a series of injuries left him sidelined for extended periods, pushing him into a downward spiral of depression.

“In football, we understand ups and downs and personal performance, but sustained injuries can take a heavy toll,” Devlin told Mail Sport. “The mental condition of players should take precedent, just like physical care. We have physios and sports scientists, but there needs to be mental health professionals in clubs who can provide the same level of care.”

For Devlin, the darkest period came after a hamstring injury was followed by a debilitating ankle ligament tear. Despite his desire to return to the pitch, his body failed him, and his mental health deteriorated. As the rehab dragged on and setbacks mounted, Devlin withdrew from his social circles. “I became a master at wearing a mask,” he admitted. “I didn’t want to let anyone know I was struggling, so I pushed through my rehab, but I was emotionally drained. I started drinking more and hiding from my loved ones. It felt like there was no hope left.”

Devlin’s story is not unique in football, where players are often expected to push through injuries without addressing the mental toll they take. He hopes to change that. With his new role at PFA Scotland, he aims to advocate for proactive mental health support, so that no player has to face similar challenges alone. “We want to make sure clubs aren’t reactive, but proactive in supporting players’ mental health,” he said.

A Reflective Goodbye and Looking Forward

Devlin’s career may have ended prematurely, but his pride in representing Scotland remains. He earned three caps, including memorable victories over San Marino and Cyprus, and made his debut in a 4-0 win over Russia. He reflects fondly on those moments, especially when his family was in the stands as he sang the national anthem at Hampden Park.

Despite his early exit from the game, Devlin holds no regrets. “If you had told me at 16, signing my first contract with Hamilton Accies, that I would represent Scotland and play for some of the biggest clubs in Scotland, I would have taken it in a heartbeat,” he shared. As he watches his former teammates prepare for the World Cup, he’s both proud and wistful, pondering what could have been had injuries not derailed his international aspirations.

Now, as Devlin embarks on this new chapter in football, his focus is on ensuring that future generations of players don’t have to face the mental health challenges that once weighed heavily on him. “The onus can’t be solely on the players,” he said. “Clubs need to take accountability for the well-being of their players, just like they do for their physical health.”