Micah Richards sends Marcel Brands a message at Everton: ‘That is a problem.’

Micah Richards has questioned Everton director of football Marcel Brands’ role at the club after criticizing the club’s transfer strategy in recent years.

Due to financial fair play constraints, new manager Rafa Benitez was limited to spending £1.7 million on Demarai Gray and bringing in Andros Townsend, Salomon Rondon, Asmir Begovic, and Andy Lonergan as free agents in the summer.

The Blues have only picked up one point from their previous six games, despite a strong start led by Gray and Townsend. The Merseyside Derby takes place at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Given his prior Liverpool links, Richards admitted that Everton “was always going to be a difficult job” for Benitez, but he claimed that the club’s problems are more long-term.

“That is an issue, you don’t know what he does?” the ex-Manchester City defender remarked of Brands on BBC 5 Live’s Monday Night Club when discussing the Toffees’ struggles.

So you have someone at your football club who you have no idea what they do? That, in and of itself, is a question.” Under Benitez, the Blues started the season well, but injuries to many important players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina, have caused the squad to collapse in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Abdoulaye Doucoure was recalled to the starting lineup for the first time in over a month, but he was unable to avoid a 1-0 loss to Brentford.

Richards, on the other hand, takes issue with the club’s recruitment under owner Farhad Moshiri, claiming that Everton is still reliant on a small number of top players.

The 33-year-old analyst did not discount Moshiri’s willingness to invest, but he questioned a number of high-profile signings that have left the club with little room for maneuvering in the transfer market.

“All I want to do now is read out some of the names and numbers of the players: “Iwobi was a bit unlucky because he got a nasty knee injury, but he was still £30 million,” Richards said of Iwobi and Bolasie. “They spent £20 million for Walcott and £24 million for Klassen.

” Pickford has done well, he’s worth £30 million.” Keane has had some success. He’ll enjoy a strong six months followed by a handful of shaky months.

“Tosun, £20 million; summary concludes.”