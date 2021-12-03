Micah Richards praises ex-Liverpool striker as Sergio Aguero claim made: ‘Never seen talent like that.’

Micah Richards, a former Manchester City defender, has shared his thoughts on Daniel Sturridge’s ability when the two played together in Manchester.

The former Liverpool striker made 160 appearances for the Reds, scoring 68 goals and adding 26 assists, but was plagued by ailments.

Richards, who is now a Sky Sports pundit, said he had never seen a talent like Sturridge before, but hip problems derailed what had been a promising career.

Sturridge showed the Premier League what he was capable of in the 2013/14 season, scoring 22 goals, some of which were stunning.

“When he was younger, he had hip difficulties, so it’s a long story.” His hip would go every time he got into a flow, and this was when he was 16 or 17. Richards told the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, “He had that spell at Liverpool where you couldn’t touch him.”

“He came to City from Coventry, and honestly, I’ve never seen talent like it. He should have been like Sergio Aguero, the best young player, but they played Ched Evans ahead of him, they were playing 4-5-1 at City, and Ched was a big lad and he could control it a little better, so he decided he wanted to play where he was appreciated.”

“People don’t realize that even when he was at Chelsea, he had 10 goals and 10 assists till January, and then when he went to Liverpool, his record, his goals to 100 games, is up there with the best in Liverpool history.”

When Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield, a completely healthy Sturridge would have been a valuable asset, but the German was unable to rely on the striker’s availability.