Micah Richards gives Liverpool Mohamed Salah contract message: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo levels now.’

Micah Richards has pushed Liverpool to conclude Mohamed Salah’s contract disputes, predicting that the attacker would have a memorable 2022 season.

Salah’s current contract will end in the summer of 2023, but that hasn’t proven to be a problem on the field.

He has 22 goals and nine assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season, making him perhaps the best player on the planet.

Richards, on the other hand, believes Salah will achieve even greater things in the New Year and has urged the Reds to finally sign their talisman.

