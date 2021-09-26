Micah Richards expressed regret for Liverpool defender Micah Richards after a tense draw with Brentford.

After the outcome at Brentford, Micah Richards explained why he felt ‘a little bit sorry’ for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On Saturday evening, the Reds and their hosts battled off a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Brentford had a clear tactical plan to overload Liverpool’s right flank, especially with an aerial threat.

And the majority of their finest attacking moments came as a result of them taking a risk and punishing Jurgen Klopp’s team by being first to second balls.

Richards discusses the Bees’ gamble of going towards Liverpool’s far-post and why he believes right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold should have had more support on Match of the Day.

“On the right-hand side, I felt a little terrible for Alexander-Arnold,” he remarked.

“Normally, you’d have someone in there like Fabinho. You manage to persuade him.

“[Trent] did a fantastic job of staying inside the post, his positioning was perfect, but dealing with two or three [Brentford players] is quite difficult.

“They executed the game plan flawlessly. It worked for them this time.”

Brentford’s design worked to “perfectly” at several points during the match, according to Alan Shearer, who added: “They identified it, they put [those]balls in, they earned the point that they deserved.”

Despite the fact that Liverpool missed two points, Klopp’s team remains at the top of the Premier League table.

Next up is a Champions League match at Porto, followed by a weekend match against Manchester City at Anfield.