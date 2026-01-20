Miami’s Carson Beck Prepares for National Championship Clash Against Indiana

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck will lead his team into the College Football Playoff National Championship, as the Hurricanes face off against the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers on January 20, 2026. This marks Miami’s first championship appearance in over two decades, and the spotlight is firmly on Beck, who has overcome numerous obstacles to get here.

The Big Stage Awaits

Hard Rock Stadium will be packed as Miami looks to capture its first national title since the 2001 season. The Hurricanes have emerged as one of the most dangerous teams in college football this year, with Beck at the helm. After a career that began at Georgia in 2020, Beck transferred to Miami in 2024 following a season-ending elbow injury. Despite early doubts about his future, Beck has had a stellar season, leading Miami to an impressive run through the College Football Playoff.

At 24 years old, Beck’s experience is invaluable. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, he brings a poised presence to Miami’s offense. This year, Beck completed 73.3% of his passes for 3,581 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Though his rushing abilities are not as highlighted, Beck’s command of the pocket and his ability to read defenses have played a crucial role in Miami’s playoff run. He’s guided the Hurricanes to victories over Texas A