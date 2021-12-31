Miami Heat Set To Reunite With Players From Previous Championship Runs, According To NBA Rumors

Due to the NBA’s health and safety standards, the Miami Heat have not been spared from having an adequate number of players suit up for their games.

To address this, they look to be bringing back an old face to fill the hole.

Mario Chalmers, a member of the Heat’s NBA championship teams in 2012 and 2013, is apparently set to return on a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It’s impossible to say how badly the 35-year-old guard is hurting.

In November 2015, he was moved from the Heat to the Memphis Grizzlies, however his season was cut short due to an Achilles rupture.

He’s struggled to find his stride since then, though a few stints abroad may have helped him recover his former self.

Chalmers is now with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate team.

The experienced guard, on the other hand, was never called up from the Nuggets’ practice team.

But it appears like he will get his dream, and what better way to return to the NBA than to suit up for the same team where he had so much success.

While this makes sense, his job security may be contingent on his performance. It should be noted that his last season with the Heat did not go as planned, resulting in the trade.

During his six games with the Heat in 2015-16, Chalmers averaged only 5.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.

It was a far cry from his typical career averages of 8.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds, which he had in Miami.

Chalmers’ return to South Beach isn’t anticipated to be much simpler, which means he’ll have to prove to head coach Erik Spoelstra that he’s still a reliable player.

Chalmers will become the latest veteran to return to the NBA if the deal is finalized.

Replacement player deals have been signed by Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, and Isaiah Thomas to cover shortages on teams affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.