Miami Dolphins Hire Jeff Hafley as New Head Coach Amid Franchise Shakeup

On January 19, 2026, the Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, signaling a major shift in the team’s culture and future. Hafley, who has spent the past two seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator, now takes on the challenge of revitalizing a Dolphins franchise that has faced a prolonged playoff drought and struggled to find consistent leadership. The decision follows a series of interviews, including a second meeting where his credentials were bolstered by the presence of Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Dolphins’ newly appointed general manager.

Leadership Change and New Direction

The move marks the end of the tenure for Mike McDaniel, who posted a 33-35 record during his four years at the helm, with a dismal 7-10 record in his final season. Despite an offensive-minded approach, McDaniel failed to lead the Dolphins to the postseason or secure any playoff victories, compounding the team’s woes in a division dominated by rivals like the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Miami has now gone 25 years without a playoff win, the longest active drought in the NFL.

Hafley, 46, brings a wealth of experience, having coached for several NFL teams before his time in Green Bay. Notably, his defenses in Green Bay were among the league’s best, ranking as high as sixth in scoring defense in 2024. His aggressive, disciplined coaching style has earned him a reputation as a motivator and leader, traits highlighted by Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross. “Jeff is an accomplished coach with a proven track record as a leader and motivator,” Ross said in the team’s official statement. “He has tenacity and grit, while at the same time establishing trust with his players in order to get the most out of them.” Hafley’s transition to Miami is expected to bring a more structured and defensive-minded approach, aligning with the Dolphins’ need for a cultural reset.

The Dolphins’ decision to overhaul their leadership comes at a pivotal moment for the franchise. Sullivan, who replaced Chris Grier as general manager in 2025, has already identified key players like Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Paul, Aaron Brewer, and De’Von Achane as foundational pieces for the future. However, the most pressing concern remains the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa, who signed a $212.4 million extension in 2024, was benched for the final three games of the 2025 season after struggling with accuracy and mobility. Despite his 20 touchdowns and 2,660 passing yards, Tagovailoa threw a career-high 15 interceptions, leading to questions about his future with the team. His 2026 cap hit of $56.4 million presents a financial dilemma for the Dolphins, as parting ways with him would result in significant dead cap penalties.

The question of who will lead the Dolphins at quarterback remains unanswered, but one possible option is Malik Willis, the talented backup quarterback from the Packers. Willis impressed during his brief stint as a fill-in starter for Green Bay, completing 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown, adding 60 rushing yards and two more touchdowns in a late-season game against the Baltimore Ravens. His dual-threat ability and strong performance set a modern NFL benchmark for efficiency, making him a viable candidate for Miami’s quarterback competition. With Hafley and Sullivan’s prior experience with Willis in Green Bay, the Dolphins could be a logical destination for the dynamic signal-caller.

While the franchise rebuild will take time, optimism is growing in Miami, with many around the league praising Hafley’s leadership qualities. As one of the rising stars in NFL coaching, Hafley now faces the enormous task of leading the Dolphins back to playoff relevance. His five-year contract gives him a window to implement his vision, but the immediate pressure to end the team’s long postseason win drought is undeniable. Miami will even face Hafley’s former team, the Packers, at Lambeau Field during the 2026 season, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming year.

As the Dolphins prepare for the 2026 season, all eyes will be on Miami to see if Jeff Hafley’s leadership and defensive pedigree can steer the team back to postseason glory after decades of mediocrity.