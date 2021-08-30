Mexico prioritizes firearms flows in its talks with the United States.

Mexico is suing US-based gunmakers over illicit firearms trafficking in an attempt to hold the US partly responsible for chronic cartel-related killings. Mexico has long been under pressure to combat drug smuggling.

Experts say the action, which was filed in a Boston court, is part of the Latin American country’s efforts to bring the issue of cross-border weapons shipments to the forefront of diplomatic discussions between the neighbors.

“Mexico is actually managing to say that this is a bilateral problem,” said Cecilia Farfan, a University of California, San Diego expert on organized crime and US-Mexico security cooperation.

“In the same way that the US says, ‘I need you to do something about illicit drug trafficking,’ Mexico says, ‘I need you to do something about guns,’” she explained.

The lawsuit, which was filed in early August, charges major guns manufacturers including as Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Colt, Glock, Century Arms, Ruger, and Barrett of firearms trafficking, which Mexico blames for fueling cartel-related violence.

According to Mexico’s foreign ministry, between 70 and 90 percent of all weapons collected from crime sites in the country were smuggled in from the United States.

According to the lawsuit, Barrett semi-automatic rifles, Smith & Wesson handguns, and Ruger and Colt rifles were confiscated following an attack on Mexico City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch in June 2020.

The lawsuit demands restitution for the harm caused by the companies’ alleged “negligent practices,” as well as the establishment of proper rules to “monitor and sanction” arms dealers.

Although it is unclear whether the lawsuit will succeed, Romain le Cour, an expert at the consultancy firm Noria Research, said that “the goal is symbolic and political to spark the debate.”

Since the government of then-President Felipe Calderon deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006, Mexico has seen over 300,000 murders, the majority of which have been blamed on criminal gangs.

Many firearms are smuggled into Mexico from the United States in small-scale shipments dubbed “ant trafficking.”

“They bring them in parts or whole with illicit merchandise, garments, and other items imported to Ciudad Juarez,” said Jorge Nava, a prosecutor in Chihuahua’s border state.

A member of a self-defense organization in Michoacan’s violent western state who did not want to be identified said their firearms occasionally came from relatives living north of the border.

"We started with hunting rifles, but everyone in the movement has family in the US, and they manage to get us good weapons across the border from there.